Markets
AMC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, OSUR, VRDN

April 06, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 188,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 43,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

OraSure Technologies Inc. (Symbol: OSUR) saw options trading volume of 3,510 contracts, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of OSUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of OSUR. Below is a chart showing OSUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Viridian Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VRDN) saw options trading volume of 14,194 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of VRDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of VRDN. Below is a chart showing VRDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, OSUR options, or VRDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings History
 HON shares outstanding history
 ETFs With Notable Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings History-> HON shares outstanding history-> ETFs With Notable Inflows-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMC
OSUR
VRDN

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