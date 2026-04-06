Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, OSUR, VRDN

OraSure Technologies Inc. (Symbol: OSUR) saw options trading volume of 3,510 contracts, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of OSUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of OSUR. Below is a chart showing OSUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viridian Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VRDN) saw options trading volume of 14,194 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of VRDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of VRDN. Below is a chart showing VRDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, OSUR options, or VRDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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