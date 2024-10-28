Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, BA, SLNO

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 133,878 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 146.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 5,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 10,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.9% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
