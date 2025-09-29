Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, AAP, CYTK

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 12,335 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 24,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,300 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
