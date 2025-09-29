Markets
AMC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, AAP, CYTK

September 29, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 118,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 28,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 12,335 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 24,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,300 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, AAP options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
 CHP Videos
 BCML market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Technology Stocks-> CHP Videos-> BCML market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMC
AAP
CYTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.