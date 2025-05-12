Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALT, MATX, VSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT), where a total volume of 19,162 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 5,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 24,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,600 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

