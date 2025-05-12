Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALT, MATX, VSCO

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 5,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 24,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,600 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALT options, MATX options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MUSA Dividend Growth Rate
HLIX Options Chain
Institutional Holders of GACQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.