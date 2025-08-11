Markets
ALB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, PLTR, CAH

August 11, 2025 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 32,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 361,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 27,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 9,501 contracts, representing approximately 950,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PLTR options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VGSR Videos
 Funds Holding DEMG
 AGRC Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VGSR Videos-> Funds Holding DEMG-> AGRC Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
PLTR
CAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.