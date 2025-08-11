Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, PLTR, CAH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 32,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 8,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 361,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 27,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 9,501 contracts, representing approximately 950,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PLTR options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.