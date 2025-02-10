News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AIOT, AEIS, ENOV

February 10, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PowerFleet Inc (Symbol: AIOT), where a total volume of 10,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of AIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of AIOT. Below is a chart showing AIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) saw options trading volume of 1,499 contracts, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) saw options trading volume of 7,036 contracts, representing approximately 703,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AIOT options, AEIS options, or ENOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
