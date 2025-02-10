Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AIOT, AEIS, ENOV

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) saw options trading volume of 1,499 contracts, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) saw options trading volume of 7,036 contracts, representing approximately 703,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
