Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AIOT, AEIS, ENOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PowerFleet Inc (Symbol: AIOT), where a total volume of 10,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of AIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of AIOT. Below is a chart showing AIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) saw options trading volume of 1,499 contracts, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) saw options trading volume of 7,036 contracts, representing approximately 703,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

