Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AFRM, SOFI, BTU

October 14, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 168,473 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 28,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 707,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 88,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 52,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 43,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, SOFI options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

