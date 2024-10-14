Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AFRM, SOFI, BTU

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 707,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 88,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 52,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 43,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, SOFI options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: YCS Options Chain
BODY Split History
Funds Holding DFSD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.