Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADMA, MAR, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA), where a total volume of 18,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 12,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 8,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 882,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

