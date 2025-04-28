Markets
ADMA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADMA, MAR, HUM

April 28, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA), where a total volume of 18,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 12,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 8,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 882,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADMA options, MAR options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Analyst Actions
 MRLB Options Chain
 DVMT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Actions-> MRLB Options Chain-> DVMT Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADMA
MAR
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.