Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADM, SPOT, CPNG

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,708 contracts, representing approximately 870,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) options are showing a volume of 51,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
