Markets
ADM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADM, NVDA, JNPR

June 16, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total volume of 24,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.5 million contracts, representing approximately 154.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 138,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 13,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,800 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADM options, NVDA options, or JNPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best High Dividend Stocks
 Stitch Fix Historical PE Ratio
 PRCP Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best High Dividend Stocks-> Stitch Fix Historical PE Ratio-> PRCP Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADM
NVDA
JNPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.