Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADM, NVDA, JNPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total volume of 24,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.5 million contracts, representing approximately 154.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 138,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 13,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,800 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

