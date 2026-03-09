Markets
ADEA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADEA, WULF, XOM

March 09, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), where a total volume of 5,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ADEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,200 underlying shares of ADEA. Below is a chart showing ADEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 175,101 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 21,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 102,336 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 10,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

