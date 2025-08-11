Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, PTCT, RUM

PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) saw options trading volume of 10,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 22,997 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
