Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, PTCT, RUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 32,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) saw options trading volume of 10,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 22,997 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, PTCT options, or RUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.