Markets
ADBE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, PTCT, RUM

August 11, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 32,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) saw options trading volume of 10,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 22,997 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, PTCT options, or RUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 ACHV market cap history
 LFUS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> ACHV market cap history-> LFUS Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
PTCT
RUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.