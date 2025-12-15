Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, PHM, AHCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 30,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 11,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 6,368 contracts, representing approximately 636,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,200 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

