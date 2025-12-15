Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, PHM, AHCO

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 11,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 6,368 contracts, representing approximately 636,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,200 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
