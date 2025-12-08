Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, MRK, GLW

December 08, 2025 — 01:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 25,838 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 108,100 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 30,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 29,854 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,500 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, MRK options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

