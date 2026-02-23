Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ACLX, VRSK, DOCN

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) options are showing a volume of 15,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of VRSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRSK. Below is a chart showing VRSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 20,934 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
