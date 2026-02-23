Markets
ACLX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ACLX, VRSK, DOCN

February 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcellx Inc (Symbol: ACLX), where a total volume of 4,640 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 464,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of ACLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of ACLX. Below is a chart showing ACLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) options are showing a volume of 15,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of VRSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRSK. Below is a chart showing VRSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 20,934 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACLX options, VRSK options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

