Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABR, FND, HLF

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 24,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,100 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 11,245 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,400 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 8,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 872,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,100 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, FND options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

