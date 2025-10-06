Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAOI, VKTX, ADBE

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 43,033 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,300 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 41,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
