Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, WEST, U

Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 73,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
