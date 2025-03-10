News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, WEST, U

March 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 184,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 45,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 73,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

