Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QS, TEAM, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total volume of 32,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 8,185 contracts, representing approximately 818,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 276,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 29,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

