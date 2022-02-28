Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QS, TEAM, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total volume of 32,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 8,185 contracts, representing approximately 818,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 276,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 29,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QS options, TEAM options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.