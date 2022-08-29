Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTEN, AFRM, SGRY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total volume of 10,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 65,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 1,861 contracts, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
