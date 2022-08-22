Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PECO, XOM, KODK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), where a total of 4,173 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 417,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of PECO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 669,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares of PECO. Below is a chart showing PECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 109,283 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 9,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 6,392 contracts, representing approximately 639,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

