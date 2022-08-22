Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCT, SBUX, TMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 6,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 29,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 5,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, SBUX options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.