Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCT, SBUX, TMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 6,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 29,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 5,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCT options, SBUX options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.