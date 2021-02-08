Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSTR, NET, FF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 15,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 53,738 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 149.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And FutureFuel Corp (Symbol: FF) options are showing a volume of 2,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of FF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares of FF. Below is a chart showing FF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, NET options, or FF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.