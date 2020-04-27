Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOG, MMM, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 39,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.7% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,000 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 19,601 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 27,416 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOG options, MMM options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

