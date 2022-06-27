Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMRE, BLKB, CCS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), where a total of 5,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 538,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 977,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) saw options trading volume of 3,010 contracts, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares or approximately 55% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) options are showing a volume of 2,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMRE options, BLKB options, or CCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.