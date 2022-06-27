Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMRE, BLKB, CCS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), where a total of 5,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 538,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 977,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) saw options trading volume of 3,010 contracts, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares or approximately 55% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) options are showing a volume of 2,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

