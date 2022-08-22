Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLOV, AMEH, CYXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total volume of 88,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.5% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 32,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) saw options trading volume of 2,529 contracts, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares or approximately 103.4% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cyxtera Technologies Inc (Symbol: CYXT) options are showing a volume of 4,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 457,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of CYXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of CYXT. Below is a chart showing CYXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, AMEH options, or CYXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

