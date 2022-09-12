Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZPN, CSTM, FNKO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN), where a total volume of 712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of AZPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of AZPN. Below is a chart showing AZPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 3,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) saw options trading volume of 3,211 contracts, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
