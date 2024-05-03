Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, SEMR, SNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 81,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring June 14, 2024 , with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

SEMrush Holdings Inc (Symbol: SEMR) saw options trading volume of 1,511 contracts, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SEMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of SEMR. Below is a chart showing SEMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 1,446 contracts, representing approximately 144,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

