Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, SEMR, SNA

SEMrush Holdings Inc (Symbol: SEMR) saw options trading volume of 1,511 contracts, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SEMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of SEMR. Below is a chart showing SEMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 1,446 contracts, representing approximately 144,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
