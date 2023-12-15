News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPX, CNNE, CMRE

December 15, 2023 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total of 13,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.9% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,000 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) saw options trading volume of 3,102 contracts, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 2,959 contracts, representing approximately 295,900 underlying shares or approximately 76% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

