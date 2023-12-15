Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THO, BCO, MRNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 3,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 321,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 533,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) options are showing a volume of 1,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 136,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) saw options trading volume of 1,985 contracts, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

