Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TCBK, CVX, CUBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), where a total of 521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of TCBK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 95,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of TCBK. Below is a chart showing TCBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 38,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) saw options trading volume of 1,228 contracts, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

