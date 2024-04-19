Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TCBK, CVX, CUBI

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 38,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) saw options trading volume of 1,228 contracts, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TCBK options, CVX options, or CUBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
