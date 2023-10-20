Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, PCT, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 44,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 20,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,900 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
