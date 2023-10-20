News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, PCT, ULTA

October 20, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 44,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 20,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,900 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, PCT options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
