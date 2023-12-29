Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PX, MMM, MTDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in P10 Inc Class A (Symbol: PX), where a total volume of 2,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 235,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of PX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of PX. Below is a chart showing PX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 18,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 3,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) options are showing a volume of 5,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,800 underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

