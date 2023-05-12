Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: POOL, SO, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total volume of 10,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 242.1% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Southern Company (Symbol: SO) saw options trading volume of 40,430 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 23,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 8,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

