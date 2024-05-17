News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OPK, JBHT, CVNA

May 17, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK), where a total of 19,365 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 13,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 29,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OPK options, JBHT options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

