Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OMF, BBY, GLOB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 7,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 787,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 17,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) saw options trading volume of 2,456 contracts, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMF options, BBY options, or GLOB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

