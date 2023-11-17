News & Insights

Markets
OMF

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OMF, BBY, GLOB

November 17, 2023 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 7,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 787,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 17,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) saw options trading volume of 2,456 contracts, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMF options, BBY options, or GLOB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RCKY
 ETP YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBTO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMF
BBY
GLOB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.