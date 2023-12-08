Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NXST, ZS, MTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), where a total of 1,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 299,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 13,675 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 1,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

