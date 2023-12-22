Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NUVL, PTEN, CC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL), where a total of 3,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 619,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 34,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 34,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 6,129 contracts, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

