News & Insights

Markets
NTGR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NTGR, DKNG, ONEW

April 26, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR), where a total of 902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 145,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 57,076 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW) options are showing a volume of 459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NTGR options, DKNG options, or ONEW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PESI
 Electronic Arts MACD
 NVMI YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTGR
DKNG
ONEW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.