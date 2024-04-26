Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NTGR, DKNG, ONEW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR), where a total of 902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 145,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 57,076 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW) options are showing a volume of 459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

