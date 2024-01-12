News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 225,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 547.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 34,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 6,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 336.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2340 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 530,832 contracts, representing approximately 53.1 million underlying shares or approximately 326.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 59,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

