Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, COF, HE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 12,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 12,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) options are showing a volume of 13,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, COF options, or HE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.