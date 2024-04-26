News & Insights

Markets
NET

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, COF, HE

April 26, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 12,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 12,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) options are showing a volume of 13,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, COF options, or HE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MRTX Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBHE
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RCKB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NET
COF
HE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.