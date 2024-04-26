Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, COF, HE

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 12,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) options are showing a volume of 13,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
