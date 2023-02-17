Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSGS, ULTA, EBIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS), where a total volume of 3,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 314,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 208.6% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 3,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.4% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

