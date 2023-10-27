Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MS, CUBI, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 41,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) options are showing a volume of 962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 23,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,300 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
