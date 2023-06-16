Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, MSFT, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 53,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 462,029 contracts, representing approximately 46.2 million underlying shares or approximately 158.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 46,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 29,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
