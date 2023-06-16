News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, MSFT, COST

June 16, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 53,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 462,029 contracts, representing approximately 46.2 million underlying shares or approximately 158.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 46,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 29,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, MSFT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EYEG Options Chain
 TLYS Insider Buying
 BCOM YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
MSFT
COST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.