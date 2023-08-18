Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MPW, ATVI, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total of 217,050 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 176% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 29,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 123,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 736,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 94,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
