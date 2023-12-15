Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, DRI, USB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 31,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 7,778 contracts, representing approximately 777,800 underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) options are showing a volume of 85,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 21,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, DRI options, or USB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

