Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, REGN, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 18,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $685 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $685 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 214,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

