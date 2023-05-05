Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GME, ZIP, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 135,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 563.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 21,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 432.1% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 23,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 335.5% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, ZIP options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FTAG YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CWTR
TRS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.