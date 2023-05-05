Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GME, ZIP, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 135,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 563.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 21,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 432.1% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 23,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 335.5% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, ZIP options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.