Markets
GME

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GME, LRCX, RADI

February 24, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 46,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 13,186 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 9,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 903,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, LRCX options, or RADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SPMB Videos
 INST Insider Buying
 ILA Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GME
LRCX
RADI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.