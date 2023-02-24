Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GME, LRCX, RADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 46,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 13,186 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 9,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 903,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, LRCX options, or RADI options

Also see:

