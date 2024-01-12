Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, RGEN, LUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 87,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) options are showing a volume of 2,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 39,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 10,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

